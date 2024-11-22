Watch Now
Disney announces Muppet Vision 3D will close for Monsters Inc. land

The Muppets will remain in the park, replacing Aerosmith on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster
BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort announced that Muppets Vision 3D will close to make way for the new Monsters Inc. land in Hollywood Studios.

Disney said Muppets fans don't have to worry, though. Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and more will be moving to Sunset Boulevard to replace Aerosmith on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, making it the first Disney ride to feature the Muppets.

According to Disney, the Muppets will team up with music's biggest stars for a rockin' music festival.

Disney didn't give a date for when the changes will go into effect. They said there is still plenty of time for guests to enjoy both Muppets Vision 3D and Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith.

