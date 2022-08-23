Watch Now

Live Blog: 2022 Florida primary election

Posted at 6:57 AM, Aug 23, 2022
Florida's primary election is on Tuesday, and Democratic voters will decide who's taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November and GOP Senator Marco Rubio.

Locally in the Tampa Bay area, voters in Hillsborough and Pasco counties will decide on a proposed millage tax to support public schools.

ELECTION 2022 | Full Coverage

Voters will also decide on two congressional seats, one in District 13 to replace Charlie Crist and the other in District 15, the state's newest district.

School board seats will also be on the ballot in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Live Updates

7 a.m.

Polls officially open across the Tampa Bay area.

