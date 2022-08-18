Candidates face off in District 13 Congressional Race to replace Charlie Crist

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s 13th Congressional District is a big race to watch in August’s primary election. With Charlie Crist running for Governor of Florida, he is choosing to vacate his congressional seat.

Currently, the Republican front-runners vying to take over his seat are Anna Paulina Luna, a businesswoman and veteran who ran for the seat previously, attorney Kevin Hayslett and Amanda Makki, a former congressional aide.

Republicans Christine Quinn and Moneer Kheireddine are also in the running.

The 13th congressional district covers most of Pinellas County, other than the easternmost side of St. Petersburg (which is now in District 14). The Democrats have just one expected nominee to appear on the November ballot: Eric Lynn, a former Pentagon official.

There are also a few candidates in the running outside of the Republican and Democratic Parties. Libertarian Party qualifier Frank Craft and write-in candidates Dwight Young and Jacob Daniel Curnow.

Florida recently redrew its congressional districts because of a once-a-decade redistricting process. A new seat was also added due to population growth. The job is a two-year term and pays $174,000 a year.

Here’s more information about the candidates that will appear on the August primary ballot:

Kevin Hayslett is a 59-year-old attorney. He has not run for office previously. He has been endorsed by several local law enforcement agencies. He worked as a prosecutor and then in private criminal defense.

Anna Paulina Luna is a 33-year-old Air Force Veteran. She has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is outspoken about national security, combatting human trafficking, and Second Amendment rights.

Amanda Makki is a 44-year-old attorney and former health care adviser. Makki and her family fled Iran when she was an infant. She is opposed to the Affordable Care Act and wants to see public education reform.

Moneer Kheireddine is a 26-year-old Stetson University law student. He is invested in climate protection and believes the Republican Party has become too extreme.

Christine Quinn is a 62-year-old business owner who ran against US Rep Kathy Castor in 2020 and 2016. She would like to reform and reshape the voting system, support the military and reduce regulations to boost the economy.