Get to know the candidates for Hillsborough County School Board

"Throughout my thirty year career as an educator, my top priority has been student achievement. In my various roles as a classroom teacher, college professor preparing future teachers or a Hillsborough County School Board member, I’ve kept students at the center of my decisions and actions. As a current school board member, early literacy has been a key priority and it has a direct correlation to student achievement throughout a child’s PreK- 12 education and beyond. Early literacy plays a key role in enabling the kind of early learning experiences that research shows are linked with long term academic achievement, reduced grade retention, higher graduation rates, and enhanced productivity in adult life. One of our challenges in our school district is that currently we only educate about 12% of children in the Pre-K arena, which leaves about 88% of the children in our community educated in private preschools. There is a correlation between kindergarten readiness and reading proficiency so it is not unexpected that we are finding it to be challenging to improve reading scores in our early grades. Given that the majority of children in our community attend a private preschool, we have created communities of practice where public and private preschool teachers participate in collaborative professional development, together learning from each other while working to ensure that there is a shared understanding of curriculum and standards so that all children are prepared to enter kindergarten. Additionally, in an effort to increase the number of children attending school district Pre-K programs, we have been increasing the number of preschool seats in our schools as well as engaging in innovative solutions such as school district-community preschool partnerships and creating the first Montessori preschool in our district. Moreover, a key aspect of developing successful young readers is early intervention in the primary grades. Early intervention can prevent reading problems for children and significantly reduce reading disabilities by allowing students to get help before reading problems become entrenched and complicated. To ensure highly effective early childhood instruction and intervention, our school district continues to develop and expand professional development opportunities focused on literacy in the early years. Supporting early literacy success must include parent engagement. I am an advocate for the need to continue to increase opportunities for parent education on the importance of reading and providing education resources on reading strategies that families can implement at home creating a continuum of learning for students that helps encourage our youngest readers.

As a school board member, I have championed efforts in the expansion of our Pre-K programs and teacher professional development as well as created and hosted the Early Childhood Literacy Fair with the aim of providing families with resources to support their young child both before they enter school and while they are in school. My efforts around early childhood and literacy grew from my time as a classroom teacher and knowing first hand that literacy is the cornerstone of both academic and lifelong success and I will continue to make it a priority through my role as a school board member."

