Hillsborough TPO moves forward with plans to add lanes to stretch of I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — I-275 from Hillsborough to Bearss is expanding. On Oct. 30, the Hillsborough County Transportation Planning Organization approved a plan that will add a north and south bound lane.

Yet, just before that vote, dozens of people spoke out against the project.

"I'm a constituent of Hillsborough County who is​ deeply upset about what's happening here today," said one public commenter.

Others in the audience held signs of protest. Almost 70 emails were sent, all but one in opposition of the plan.

Once the vote was finalized, the disappointed audience, including Jason Marlow, didn't shy away from expressing their frustrations.

​"Personally, I think it was a disgrace. I was proud to be in the room. I was one of the folks shouting back," Marlow said.

So why are people so fiercely against the expansion? There's a multitude of reasons.​

​"Your quality of life will be directly, negatively impacted by this proposal. Whether it's the years of construction noise," Marlow said. "Whether it's the air and noise pollution of additional lanes of traffic. Whether it's the 500 million dollars possibly that could be spent on this project that could be invested in almost any other way to improve Tampa Bay traffic and transit."​

For more than a decade, residents have successfully fought the expansion of that particular stretch of the highway.

Rick Fernandez has been a part of the fight for years.

​"To have the public dismissed in that way by members of the TPO Board and move on regardless of what public sentiment might be, without any concern for us, even a whit of concern, I find particularly distressing," he said.​

TPO Board Member and Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal, however, feels the additional highway lane is the way to go. He believes the additional lane will prove useful for hurricane evacuations, as well as to address the growing population.

"Right now, we do have unaddressed growth that we've already seen, and we have future growth," he said during the meeting. "This system is going to be the most major form of regional transportation, so I will move for approval of the LRTP in 2050 Access Plan as it was received.​"

To the people who fought against the project, they see it as a step in the wrong direction.​

​"We have established a non-functional north star. We are moving in the wrong direction, and that's where our leaders are taking us. And the longer we stay on that track the further away from the solution we're going to be," Fernandez said.​

Construction is slated to begin in 2035 at the earliest.