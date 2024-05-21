Hillsborough County works to improve safety and traffic on Lithia Pinecrest Road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is studying a busy road to find potential solutions.

The county wants to hear from drivers as it considers a list of potential solutions for Lithia Pinecrest Road, which is a growing headache for drivers.

As more people move to the area, officials said it can't keep up with capacity.

Sandra Gonzalez, a county design manager, explained that safety is the number one priority in this project.

“Most of the crashes that occur in the area are related to congestion—rear-end crashes because drivers become impatient,” Gonzalez said.

The total project length is 7.5 miles. The county is evaluating the stretch of roadway from Fishhawk Boulevard to Lumsden Road and on Bloomingdale Avenue from Culbreath Road to Pearson Road.

Gonzalez said the county plans to discuss the list of potential improvements with the public on Tuesday, which would include widening the roads, incorporating turn lanes onto side streets, roundabout alternatives and more.

They are also looking to add a multi-use trail for walkers and bikers.

The county will present the alternatives and possible changes for 19 intersections.

The community can see the study up close and share feedback during the meeting on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School's cafeteria.

If you can not make it in person,click here for virtual engagement.