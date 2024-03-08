Harbour Island residents concerned about dangerous drivers

HARBOUR ISLAND, Fla. — People living on Harbour Island contacted our Driving Tampa Bay Forward tip line to share concerns about drivers speeding through the area.

Those residents said drivers speed down the roads and drive right through the stop signs, creating a dangerous situation for people in the area.

We spoke to Kurt Thoreson, who lives on Harbour Island.

“I almost got hit again. It happens every morning, every evening, every day," Thoreson said. "They just blow through the stop signs coming from downtown.”

He said the neighborhood is becoming a dangerous place to go for a walk as drivers ignore traffic laws, adding it is usually a family-friendly neighborhood, but now he is worried about people's safety.

“I don’t know if it’s going to take flashing signs, officers out more frequently, but something has to be done,” Thoreson said.

We reached out to the Tampa Police Department.

They said that during January and February, they had more than 100 traffic stops, more than 100 warnings, and 24 citations on the island.

“The department is committed to addressing any concerns from the community and keeping our neighborhoods and roads safe. We will continue these efforts," TPD said.

They also explained they have officers patrolling additional hours on the island to address the issue.