Drew Street Safety Project one step closer to approval

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Clearwater and transportation officials reached a compromise regarding the project to improve safety on Drew Street.

The project has been in the works for years now, but the new project plans will go in front of the council for a vote on Thursday evening.

We have talked to countless residents who are frustrated and want to move forward with the project.

“This section of roadway was really bad. It's needed a facelift for the past many, many years," Clearwater resident Jay Polglaze said.

The project plans that the council will vote on looks different than the original project Forward Pinellas planned.

“We may have a compromise proposal that is a win-win for everybody. Maybe not as much as we had hoped for or wanted, but it still addresses the key issues," Whit Blanton with Forward Pinellas said.

The Florida Department of Transportation sent me a summary of the proposed changes.



SECTION 1: City of Clearwater's Jurisdiction

Posted Speed: 30 mph Lane repurposing from N Osceola Ave to Alt US 19/S Myrtle Ave

Elements to be considered for the flex space: a two-way cycle track, wide sidewalk, parking, etc

SECTION 2: FDOT's Jurisdiction

Posted Speed: 35 mph From Alt US 19/S Myrtle Ave to N MLK Jr Ave, maintain the four-lane section with an extended westbound to southbound (left) turn lane at Alt US 19/S Myrtle Ave From N MLK Jr Ave to N Betty Ln, widen to the north to add a two-way left turn lane (TWLTL) - five-lane section

Outstanding elements to be assessed during design:

ROW needs, if any Utility conflicts and relocations Potential landscape impacts Permits - A verification request will need to be sent to SWFWMD to determine if the new concept meets the criteria for an exemption. The outcome is solely determined by SWFWMD. Should ROW, previously unimpacted utilities, landscaping, or permitting be required, FDOT would seek joint funding opportunities to cover the additional design and construction effort. Realign NE Cleveland Street to relocate its intersection with Drew St further west

Disallow westbound and northbound lefts at NE Cleveland St - there are significant left turn crashes From N Betty Ln to N Keene Rd, transition back to the four-lane section - maintain in kind

SECTION 3: FDOT's Jurisdiction from N Keene Rd to NE Coachman Rd and Pinellas County Jurisdiction from NE Coachman Rd to US 19

Posted Speed: 40 mph From N Keene Rd to US 19 - maintain the four-lane typical

Reduce lane widths to 11' to obtain a 5' bike lane (previously 4')

Posted Speed: 40 mph From N Keene Rd to US 19 - maintain the four-lane typical

Reduce lane widths to 11' to obtain a 5' bike lane (previously 4')

If city council approves the plans then FDOT will enter into the final design phase. We can expect to see construction start in 2026.