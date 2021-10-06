Sarasota school board repeals mask mandate

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sarasota School Board voted to recommend repealing its mask mandate Tuesday Night.

The newly repealed face mask policy used to require masks be worn by each student, employee, visitor, and vendor. This repeal will keep the district in compliance with the State Board of Education requirement. The repeal passed 5-0.

Just last month masks were made optional in Sarasota schools.

Since Monday, Sept. 27, face masks were optional for students, teachers, and staff.

"We strongly encourage everyone to continue to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8%," the school district said.

See the full policy below: