Face masks now optional in Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools has suspended its temporary emergency face mask policy.

The school district said starting Monday, Sept. 27, face masks are optional for students, teachers and staff.

"We strongly encourage everyone to continue to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8%," the school district said.

The emergency face mask policy will be in effect until Tuesday, Nov. 23. The school district said any time the positivity rate for COVID-19 within Sarasota County is below 8% for three consecutive days, face masks are optional and the policy will be suspended.

However, while the emergency policy is in effect but suspended, the school district can reactivate the policy, requiring face masks, any time the positivity rate in Sarasota County for COVID-19 is above 10%.