Plant HS students excited for homecoming this weekend after postponing due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Students at Plant High School in Tampa will finally get back to a memory-making event this weekend after their homecoming had been postponed due to COVID-19.

“Plant High School was scheduled to have their homecoming dance on the 25th of September,” said Johnny Bush, the school’s principal. “We were right at the height of the delta variant there, and we were asked to postpone, not cancel, postpone our homecoming dance.”

Students explained they were disappointed but that they looked forward to the day homecoming would be back on, and now, that day has almost arrived.

“Right now, we have 702 tickets sold, which is really cool for our school,” said Silvia Farfante, a Plant High School senior.

It’s now on for Saturday night with the theme of “Winter Wonderland.” Crews worked to set up big top tents in the school’s parking lot, and students know the event will be something special.

“White dance floor. We’re going to have silver and white all over, fake snow, trees, everything, the whole picture,” said senior London Harper. “Fairy lights, and it’s just going to be really pretty.”

Students spent the day helping get food, signs, and decorations ready.

“I’m just excited that we get to do this now finally after so long,” said senior Conor Goss. “COVID stopped a lot of stuff from happening, but we got everything back in motion now, so I’m super excited for that.”

The students also wrapped up a spirit week. School leaders recognize this as a chance to give students a night of fun after a long year.

“Even around the country, around the world, people are missing out, and anytime you can give kids something like this, we’re going to jump at this opportunity,” said Bush.