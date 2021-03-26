Local pharmacist encourages vitamins to boost immune system, some could help prevent COVID-19

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Health experts say supplements are an important staple to keep us all healthy, not only with COVID-19 but every cold and flu season.

“The main one is vitamin D. Many studies have shown that a high level of vitamin D will help boost your immune system and even help prevent COVID infections. You get vitamin D from sunlight but not enough,” said Nicolette Mathey, Pharmacist and Owner of Palm Harbor Pharmacy.

She says a new study shows having high vitamin D levels may lower your chance of getting COVID-19.

There are other vitamins too that could help you fight the virus.

For immune boosting supplements, Mathey suggests people take:

vitamin D: anywhere from 1,000 to 5,000 units daily

vitamin C: 1,000 milligrams daily

zinc: 50 milligrams daily

quercetin

Experts say zinc may upset your stomach, so it’s a good idea to take it with food.

“Zinc helps to break up any sort of virus particles and so zinc is really good to have on board,” said Mathey.

She says these supplements could help kids too.

“I know kids can be picky. They’ll maybe eat a Flintstones gummy or something, but if you could get vitamin D to your kids and a multivitamin. There’s not enough vitamin D in the multivitamin for kids. We even have liquid vitamin D drops that are formulated for kids because at least you could give them that and know that their immune system is boosted,” said Mathey.