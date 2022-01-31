LIST: Free N95 masks coming to Tampa Bay pharmacies, stores

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been nearly two weeks since the Biden administration announced it would give away 400 million N95 masks and ABC Action News is taking action for you to find out where they can be found in the Tampa Bay area.

Walgreens

The company said it's working with the White House to distribute masks. They are available in varying sizes while supplies last and there is a limit of three masks per person.

Walgreens is updating this document with participating locations. It currently lists the following locations in the Tampa Bay area.

Local Walgreens locations:



13053 Cortez Blvd Brooksville 34613

1604 S Missouri Ave Clearwater 33756

1505 S Belcher Rd Clearwater 33764

confirmed to have masks as of 7:30 a.m. on 1/31

1701 N Mcmullen Booth Rd Clearwater 33759

did not receive masks as of 7:30 a.m. on 1/31

12807 Us Highway 301 Dade City 33525

800 West Bay Dr Largo 33770

11115 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Seffner 33584

1001 S 78th St Tampa 33619

confirmed to have masks as of 7:30 a.m. on 1/31



CVS

In a statement released on January 26, CVS said it would provide the free masks at pharmacy stores and locations inside Target. The statement said inventory was expected to arrive as early as Thursday, January 27.

"Through our participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we’ll be offering free N95 masks provided by the Federal Government at CVS Pharmacy stores and our pharmacies inside Target and Schnucks. Inventory is expected to begin to arrive at these locations as early as Thursday and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available. Masks are limited to three per person, while supplies last, and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability. Our distribution of these masks is an extension of our commitment to providing equitable access to the tools necessary to fight COVID-19, including testing, vaccines and authorized therapies."

Southern Grocers (Winn Dixie, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas)

Southern Grocers told Click Orlando that it's working "closely with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to distribute the N95 masks in our in-store pharmacies as soon as we receive them."

In the statement, Southern Grocers said all in-store pharmacy locations were projected to have masks available starting Monday, January 31.

On Monday, Winn Dixie told ABC Action News that customers can get masks at the service desk as stores with pharmacies. Fresco y Mas location with pharmacies will also distribute masks either through the customer service desk or their pharmacy counter.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is a collaboration between the government, states, territories and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks. The program was initially set up for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC lists the following pharmacies in Florida as participating in the program. It's unclear at this time if all of these pharmacies will be distributing the free masks.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Health Mart Pharmacies

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Southeastern Grocers (Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas)

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC)

Walgreens (including Duane Reade)

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

Story developing, refresh for updates. New locations will be added as they are announced.