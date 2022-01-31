Watch
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin/AP
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jan 31, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Experts say how often you can safely wear an N95 or KN95 mask will vary depending on how it's used.

Using a mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.

Richard Flagan, who studies masks and aerosols at the California Institute of Technology, says the amount of time a mask is worn is more important than how frequently it's worn.

But in general, he recommends limiting the use of an N95 mask to about two or three days. N95 masks can't be washed and should be thrown away once you can no longer use them.

