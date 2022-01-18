Lakeland manufacturer produces 2 million N95 masks daily to meet demand

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County N95 mask manufacturer is doubling its production after an increase in demand.

Workers at Advanced Concept Innovations are putting in extra hours, to inspect, package and ship out N95 masks to millions of Americans.

WFTS Advanced Concept Innovations

“Our capacity is north of 2 million per day and we’re very busy,” said Matt Muller, President of Advanced Concept Innovations.

That’s 80,000 N95 masks an hour, making ACI one of the largest masks suppliers in the nation.

“We answered the call by the government to manufacture here domestically. We’re not being hampered now by supply chain, those issues,” Muller said.

Their N95 masks are NIOSH-approved and also FDA-cleared. Since ABC Action News visited the factory in 2021, they’ve added another production line, allowing them to keep up with an uptick in demand for N95 masks.

“Our second line can actually manufacture approximately two times more the amount than our first line,” said Muller.

While any mask is better than no mask, the CDC recommends that you wear the most protective mask like these N95s, to protect against the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Muller said he feels a sense of pride to be able to manufacture in Polk County and provide a need of so many Americans.

“It’s a proud feeling, but certainly like anybody should, you need to give credit to all the employees and management team for us to be able to achieve that,” he said.

