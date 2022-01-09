Hillsborough County opens COVID testing site at community college in Brandon

Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa, FL 33619, will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for residents who want free COVID-19 testing. This is a drive-thru site, and no appointments are needed.

The entrance for the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus COVID-19 testing site is off East Columbus Drive. Visitors will not be able to access the testing site by using Nancy Watkins Drive. Only the East Columbus Drive entrance offers access to the testing site.

This is one of three sites that Hillsborough County has opened that offers COVID-19 testing.

To minimize traffic congestion before the sites open and to be mindful of residents living in the neighborhoods, Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management asks the public not to arrive at the County COVID-19 testing sites before the sites open at 9 a.m. Staff at each County site will open the entrance gate at 9 a.m. and begin to see guests at that time.

Residents can also get tested for COVID-19 at Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619. This is a walk-up COVID-19 testing site open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No appointments are needed.

Additionally, West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607, remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It is a walk-up site that offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots for those who are eligible, and monoclonal antibody therapy treatment.

At the West Tampa Community Resource Center site, no appointments are needed for most of the services. Residents wanting monoclonal antibody therapy treatment must make an appointment. Residents can make an appointment at patientportalfl.com [hillsboroughcounty.us5.list-manage.com].

