Health experts recommend outdoor activities for families as summer approaches

TAMPA, Fla. — There is still a lot of concern for unvaccinated people, including children, when it comes to COVID-19 infection and spread as we head into the summer.

“I don't think it's going to be a quite a normal summer yet,” said Dr. David Berger, Board Certified Pediatrician, and Owner and Medical Director at Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care.

As people get ready to plan their summer vacations it’s important to keep risk factors in mind if someone in your family isn’t vaccinated.

Experts say road trips are still safer than air travel.

“It depends on what type of exposure are you talking about. I'd be more concerned going into an airport, although, again, numbers are going down everywhere. That’s one thing,” said Berger.

Recently released CDC guidelines still encourage unvaccinated people to wear masks and avoid crowds and indoor activities.

Experts say it’s not just how you get to your summer vacation destination, but also what you do when you get there.

"Are you planning on once you’re there, going to a lot of packed concerts where everybody's going to be like this, you know, then that would be different. If you're talking about going off into nature, maybe hanging out around the lake, you know, playing around on the property, you know, where's the risk going to be from,” said Berger.

If you’re planning trips with your kids this summer who aren’t protected, doctors suggest outdoor activities like camping, visiting parks, and hitting the beach.

Experts say it’s important that whatever you decide to do this summer, you stay home if you’re feeling sick.