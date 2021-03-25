Florida drops COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 40

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians 40 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday.

All adults 18 and older becoming eligible the following week, according to the governor.

"While the Biden administration set a May 1st target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults, Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th," DeSantis said in a video announcement.

Floridians 50 and older became eligible this week.