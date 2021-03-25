Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Florida drops COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 40

18 and older eligible following week
items.[0].image.alt
Marta Lavandier/AP
U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Virus Outbreak Florida Vaccines
Posted at 9:16 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 09:20:09-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians 40 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday.

All adults 18 and older becoming eligible the following week, according to the governor.

"While the Biden administration set a May 1st target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults, Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th," DeSantis said in a video announcement.

Floridians 50 and older became eligible this week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.