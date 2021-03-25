All Florida adults eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

All adults in Florida will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 5.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register HERE.

Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine preregistration phone number for their county, listed HERE .

All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form. You can find that form below:

Doh Covid Vaccine Screening Consent Form by ABC Action News on Scribd

Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and every single one of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state.

This comes after vaccines were opened up to those 40 years old and over on March 29.

"While the Biden administration set a May 1 target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults, Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th," DeSantis said in a video release.

To see who is currently eligible for the vaccine in Florida and where to get it, click HERE.