FDA to consider Moderna COVID-19 booster shots at Thursday's Advisory Committee Meeting

TAMPA, Fla. — The FDA Advisory Committee is meeting on Thursday to consider Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization for its booster shot.

“By the end of the week we’ll have an idea of what the FDA’s Advisory Council thinks about booster shots,” said Dr. Michael Teng, Virologist and Associate Professor for USF Health.

Moderna is requesting emergency use authorization of a booster dose at least six months after completing the two-dose series for these populations:



65 and older

If you’re at high risk of getting severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying health conditions

If you’re at high risk of exposure due to your job

“Moderna is a half dose booster shot and apparently that’s what they found is sufficient to induce enough of an immune response to give you a boost in immunity,” said Teng.

Currently, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only one that’s been given emergency use authorization for a third dose.

While some health experts believe the FDA will likely authorize the Moderna boosters too, when the panel meets on Thursday to review the data, they’ll discuss whether a third shot should contain half of the original dose and if it’s even necessary.

“I think the only question with the Moderna one is how much of a decrease have they shown with just the two-dose regime. Because a lot of the data out there shows that two doses of Moderna are still really good. So we’ll see what the data Moderna has to justify a third dose,” said Teng.

The meeting is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Friday, October 15, the FDA Advisory Committee will discuss Johnson & Johnson booster shots.