Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Doctors say people who've had the COVID-19 virus should still get the vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 06:16:12-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Although you will get some antibodies if you’ve had COVID-19, the CDC recommends you should still get vaccinated even if you had the virus.

“People who’ve had COVID will mount antibody response but that antibody response we’ve learned is quite variable. So some people will mount a very high antibody response who’ve had COVID, some people mount a very low antibody response who’ve had COVID,” said Dr. Wilson, Associate Medical Director for the Emergency Room at Tampa General Hospital.

Experts say typically once people get better from COVID-19, their antibodies may not stick around for too long.

Wilson says, with vaccines, people have a much higher antibody response that seems to last for a longer period of time, researchers just don’t know how long yet.

“What we do know is that people who’ve had their full series of vaccinations are reaching antibody levels that are sometimes three to five times as high as people who’ve had the COVID virus before,” said Wilson.

If you have recently contracted the virus, the CDC recommends you wait about 10 days before getting vaccinated.

“If you’ve had the COVID virus and want to get vaccinated but received those monoclonal antibody infusions as treatment, then you would wait 90 days because you’ve got some passive antibodies on board,” said Wilson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.