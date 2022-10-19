Watch Now
CDC to vote on adding COVID-19 vaccine to Vaccines for Kids program on Wednesday

The push for kids to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine is intensifying. The new, bivalent shot was authorized for children as young as five last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Full story: https://wfts.tv/3D99GSx
Posted at 7:17 AM, Oct 19, 2022
TAMPA, Fla.  — On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting with vaccine advisors scheduled to vote on adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccines for Kids program.

VFC is a federal program that helps provide vaccines to children whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them.

On Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, tweeted this:

Ladapo inferred the CDC would be voting on adding the COVID-19 vaccine to routine childhood immunizations.

However, what the CDC is voting on, on Wednesday, is about making the COVID-19 vaccine more affordable for families, should they choose to vaccinate their child.

The CDC vote is scheduled for 3:50 p.m.

