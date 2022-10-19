CDC to vote on adding COVID-19 vaccine to Vaccines for Kids program on Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting with vaccine advisors scheduled to vote on adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccines for Kids program.

VFC is a federal program that helps provide vaccines to children whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them.

On Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, tweeted this:

Regardless of what @CDCgov votes tomorrow on whether COVID-19 vax are added to routine child immunizations - nothing changes in FL.



Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis, COVID mandates are NOT allowed in FL, NOT pushed into schools, & I continue to recommend against them for healthy kids. — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 18, 2022

Ladapo inferred the CDC would be voting on adding the COVID-19 vaccine to routine childhood immunizations.

However, what the CDC is voting on, on Wednesday, is about making the COVID-19 vaccine more affordable for families, should they choose to vaccinate their child.

The CDC vote is scheduled for 3:50 p.m.