CDC: People with compromised immune systems should get 4th COVID-19 shot sooner

TAMPA, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate there are 7 million Americans with compromised immune systems.

Doctors said the COVID-19 vaccines don’t last as long for them, leaving the most vulnerable without protection.

That's why the CDC is doubling down on guidelines for a fourth dose for the group, clarifying their recommendations.

Government health officials said part of the reason they’re making changes is that there were reports some pharmacies were turning away people who were immunocompromised looking for a fourth shot.

Here’s what the new guidance means for people with compromised immune systems:



If you got the Pfizer vaccine:

First dose Second dose (21 days later) Third dose (28 days later) Fourth dose (three months later)

If you got the Moderna vaccine:

First dose Second dose (28 days later) Third dose (28 days later) Fourth dose (three months later)



If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

First dose Second dose (28 days later, should be Pfizer or Moderna vaccine) Third dose (2 months later) For the third shot, the CDC said you can get another J&J vaccine, but doctors will have to warn you about the additional risk for blood clots.



While at this point a fourth shot isn’t recommended for everyone, doctors say Pfizer’s omicron-specific vaccine will likely be recommended for all adults if it’s authorized.

“I think that’s going to be a real game-changer for all of us out there. That they’re going to be able to get another variant shot that’s out there,” said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, Distinguished Professor for USF Health.

Pfizer has said that vaccines may not become available until sometime in March.

Experts believe that shot will be a turning point for the pandemic.

“That’s going to be a lot like the influenza shots that we get every year. It’s tailored to the specific variants that are out there that are circulating,” said Unnasch.