All Florida adults eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5

All adults in Florida will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register HERE.

Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine preregistration phone number for their county, listed HERE .

Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and every single one of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state.

The governor also announced that beginning Monday, March 29, the vaccine would be open to those 40 years old and older.

"While the Biden administration set a May 1 target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults, Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th," DeSantis said in a video release.

To see who is currently eligible for the vaccine in Florida and where to get it, click HERE.