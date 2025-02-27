St. Pete woman inspires community through her singing, writing and passion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When Tanya LaReese moved to St. Petersburg at 13 years old, she had no idea she’d grow up to be a singer, an author and an inspiration. She said she couldn’t think of a better month than February, Black History Month, to have her first billboard in her hometown.

When LaReese walks into the salon, she may be getting a new hairdo, but her hairdresser is about to receive a free concert.

“We grew up in the Pentecostal Church. My father was a pastor,” said LaReese. “There was five of us, so he called us the Jackson Fives. We sung in the church.”

Despite having a natural talent for singing, it wasn’t until the age of 35 that LaReese released her first album, appropriately titled “Ready or Not.”

“As soon as I released my album, I was always booked all over the world. I sang with Patti LaBelle, Al Green, Tank,” said LaReese.

However, LaReese never forgot about the people living right here in St. Pete who were struggling every day.

“I would see a lot of crime,” said LaReese.

So she released a music video called “God Give Us Peace,” addressing issues happening right in her own neighborhood, like drug abuse, domestic violence and deadly shootings.

“One of the women in the video, her son was murdered,” said LaReese.

What many didn’t realize is that LaReese was also fighting her own battle.

“It came to a time I wanted to take my life, and I thank God by the Grace of God I’m here, but all that just built up,” said LaReese.

In November, LaReese released her first book, “Your Mental Health is the Most Important Thing.”

“This book saved my life because it helped me go back and deal with all my traumas. I got the help I needed,” said LaReese.

LaReese hopes by sharing her life journey she’ll be a beacon of hope for others.

“I want African American, Black women, to know that they can do anything. The sky is the limit,” said LaReese.

Her hairdresser, Ashley Jackson, keeps the book on hand in the salon for all her customers to read.

“It’s very inspiring to see a Black woman do it, for one. All the odds are already against us anyway, so, ‘Black,’ that’s checked off the list, a ‘woman,’ that’s checked off the list, ‘successful,’ that’s checked off the list, so if she can do it I know I can do it,” said Jackson.

LaReese even has a giant billboard promoting the book just minutes from where she grew up.

“It’s a blessing all these people get to see me,” said LaReese, who has no intention of slowing down.

“Next is a movie, a movie, or a sitcom about the book, and we are in the works with Netflix. They actually gave us an offer about it so we’re really looking forward to that,” said LaReese.

LaReese is also having a special book signing event on March 1 at the Woodson Museum at 10:30 a.m. called "Books, Bubbles, and Brunch."