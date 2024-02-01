A pair of jazz legends got their start in the Tampa area

Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting historical African American figures who’ve had an impact in their fields, whether that be art, music, politics, or sports, and all of them have a Florida connection.

Fred Hearns is a historian with the Tampa Bay History Center and was born and raised in Tampa. He’ll be helping me tell some of these stories.

In our first story, we’re highlighting two musical greats who helped revolutionize Jazz music: The one and only Ray Charles and Cannonball Adderly.

“During the era of the big bands when Jazz was very popular in this country in the 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s – during that era – there were some Jazz musicians who became world-renowned who had a Tampa connection,” said Hearns.

Ray Charles lived in Tampa as a teenager in the 1940s. He began his musical career in Florida, honing his skills as a singer and pianist. He got his start performing on stages right here in Tampa.

“And a lot of that was due to experiences he had playing in the clubs on Central Avenue and other locations in Tampa,” Hearns explained.

Another notable figure in the world of Jazz is Cannonball Adderly. He was born in Tampa and would go on to wow the world with his ability to play the alto saxophone and with his performances with Jazz great, Miles Davis.

“And Cannonball Adderly had a number-one jazz hit all over the world in the 1960s. It was titled “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” said Hearns.

Both Ray Charles and Cannonball Adderly’s impact can still be felt in the world of Jazz today, which is why they’re not just Black history, they're Florida history.