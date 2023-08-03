Tampa Bay goes back to school: Everything you need to know

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — School starts next week for most Tampa Bay residents. We've created a handy guide so you and your family can make a stress-free transition from the summer months into the school year.
School districts & start times
- Citrus County
- First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- DeSoto County
- Hardee County
- Hernando County
- Highlands County
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Polk County
- First day of school: Friday, Aug. 11
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- Sarasota County
Back-to-school tips
- Who to call with questions about your child's school bus in the Tampa Bay area
- School bus safety: When Florida drivers have to stop
- Pedestrian safety tips to keep in mind ahead of new school year
