Who to call with questions about your child's school bus in the Tampa Bay area

The start of a new school year comes with many questions, including those about your child's transportation.

Here's a list to find out who to call for information about your child's school bus. Please note: This story will be updated as we hear back from local school districts.

Citrus County



Parents and guardians with issues regarding their child's bus can call one of the following numbers based on their child's school:

Crystal River: 352-795-0057, serving: CRPS, CSES, RCE, CSMS, CRMS, CRHS, and AES

Lecanto: 352-746-2714, serving: CRE, FRE, HOM, LPS, LMS, LHS, and CREST

Inverness: 352-344-2193, serving: FCE, HES, IPS, PGE, IMS, CHS, and WTC

Hillsborough County



Hillsborough's Transportation Call Center can be reached at 813-982-5500 between the hours of 5:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Manatee County



Parents and guardians can call 941-782-1287 for transportation questions or concerns. They must have the following information ready:

Student Legal Name School Name Bus or Route Number Bus Stop Location (Pick-up / Drop-off)

The free Where's The Bus App can help parents and guardians track the location of their child’s bus, including when it will arrive at their stop.

Late school bus messages are sent to parents using the information provided in FOCUS. Please visit Update Contact Information for more details.

Pinellas County



The District Transportation Call Center is available by calling 727-587-2020 from 6:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

For more information about transportation, click here.

Polk County



Parents who have transportation-related questions and concerns may call 863-534-7300.

To view bus delays, visit polkschoolsfl.com/busdelays.

Sarasota County



Families can call the Transportation Help Line at 941-486-2141 for personalized assistance with questions on all things transportation.

To view your child's bus route, click here.