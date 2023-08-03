Pedestrian safety tips to keep in mind ahead of new school year

It's almost time to head back to school, and that means being mindful of our youngest pedestrians and bikers making their early morning commutes.

According to a recent AAA poll of 400 Floridians, 55% of drivers said their commute takes them through a school zone.

Awareness is really crucial when it comes to road safety. Be cognizant of the overall presence of students, some of whom, like the younger ones, might be shorter and harder to see. But they're around, walking and biking, so lower your speed.

Lower your speed and increase your awareness to avoid any potential hazards or hard stops you may have to make

Expect more congestion during the early morning and early afternoon hours for pick-ups and drop-offs. It's easy to forget when we're used to a little more calm during the summer months, but educators are also back on the roads, so leave a little earlier than usual to avoid speeding and delays.

Remember, whether, on a two-lane street or a road with multiple lanes and a paved median, all drivers moving in either direction are required to stop for school buses displaying a stop signal and a stop arm. That's until the arm is completely withdrawn, and the road is clear of children. Don't move prematurely, and don't forget to put your handheld devices down while operating a vehicle.

These are just a few tips to help keep everyone safe this school year. To read the other results from the poll conducted by AAA, click here.