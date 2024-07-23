Florida's Back-to-School tax holiday starts July 29

FLORIDA — The Florida Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins July 29 and runs through August 11. During that time, select items will be exempt from state sales tax. Items can be purchased in-store or from online retailers with no sales tax.

During the 2024 sales tax holiday, these items can be purchased under the tax exemption according to the Florida Department of Revenue:

Computer and computer-related accessories of $1,500 or less:

Personal computers*

Calculators

Desktops

Electronic book readers

Handhelds

Laptops

Tablets

Tower computers

Keyboards

Mice

Modems

Monitors

Nonrecreational software

Other peripheral devices

Personal digital assistants

Routers

Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:

Clothing

All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

Any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body

Wallets or bags

Backpacks

Diaper bags

Fanny packs

Handbags



School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:

Binders

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Computer disks

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue or paste

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Notebook filler paper

Pencils

Pens

Poster board

Poster paper

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:

Flashcards or other learning cards

Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills

Matching or other memory games

Puzzle books and search-and-find books

Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

A full breakdown of the Back-to-School sales tax holiday can be found here:

Back-to-School Sales tax holiday 2024 by ABC Action News on Scribd