Florida's Back-to-School tax holiday starts July 29

FLORIDA — The Florida Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins July 29 and runs through August 11. During that time, select items will be exempt from state sales tax. Items can be purchased in-store or from online retailers with no sales tax.
During the 2024 sales tax holiday, these items can be purchased under the tax exemption according to the Florida Department of Revenue:
Computer and computer-related accessories of $1,500 or less:
- Personal computers*
- Calculators
- Desktops
- Electronic book readers
- Handhelds
- Laptops
- Tablets
- Tower computers
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Modems
- Monitors
- Nonrecreational software
- Other peripheral devices
- Personal digital assistants
- Routers
Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:
- Clothing
- All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates
- Any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body
- Wallets or bags
- Backpacks
- Diaper bags
- Fanny packs
- Handbags
School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:
- Binders
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Computer disks
- Construction paper
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue or paste
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Notebook filler paper
- Pencils
- Pens
- Poster board
- Poster paper
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers and staples used to secure paper products
- Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:
- Flashcards or other learning cards
- Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills
- Matching or other memory games
- Puzzle books and search-and-find books
- Stacking or nesting blocks or sets
A full breakdown of the Back-to-School sales tax holiday can be found here:
Back-to-School Sales tax holiday 2024 by ABC Action News on Scribd
With Joe Biden out and Kamala Harris in as the Democratic Party nominee, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone took to the streets of Tampa to get your voice on the campaign shakeup.