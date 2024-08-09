Clearwater looking for all-star crossing guards

CLEARWATER, Fla — The job is tough. You need eyes everywhere. Your whistle is your best friend.

But the uniform is cool, the part-time hours (mornings and afternoons) are convenient, and the pay is $17.45 an hour.

With the new school year starting in just a few days, the Clearwater Police Department is hiring and training new crossing guards for schools in Pinellas County.

The main requirement? "First, you have to like kids," says Clearwater PD Lt. Mike Spitaleri. "You have to enjoy working with and enjoy children."

Crossing guards are always needed, so if you're interested, go here.