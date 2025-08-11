ABC Action News interviewed local school superintendents as they prepared for the school year

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News interviewed our local area school superintendents ahead of the 2025-2026 school year. Hear from the school superintendents as they prepare for the challenges and discuss back-to-school.

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Hernando County Schools Superintendent Ray Pinder ahead of the first day of school. Superintendent Pinder talked with St. Germain about a new school initiative this year, challenges in the district, school safety, how the district is addressing the growth in Hernando County, and more.

WATCH Lauren St. Germain's interview with Hernando County Schools Superintendent Ray Pinder

Hernando County Superintendent talks about new initiative, challenges, school safety ahead of school year

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Superintendent Scott Hebert about his goals for the year, challenges they are facing in Citrus County and safety.

WATCH Lauren St. Germain's interview with Citrus County Schools Superintendent Scott Hebert

One-on-one with Citrus County School Superintendent Scott Hebert

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley sat down with Superintendent Dr. John Legg ahead of the first day of school. Riley and Dr. Legg discussed teacher shortage, enrollment numbers, and the growing number of parents choosing to homeschool their children.

WATCH Deiah Riley's interview with Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg

Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg answers questions ahead of new school year

ABC Action News reporter Mary O’Connell sat down with Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres to learn about what’s new, priorities, goals, and challenges for the school year.

WATCH Mary O'Connell's interview with Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres

Hillsborough County Schools' Van Ayres answers questions ahead of new school year

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchors Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey spoke with the Pinellas County Schools Superintendent, Kevin Hendrick, ahead of the new year starting. Superintendent Hendrick talked about teacher shortages, new changes this year in the district, and what parents need to know before the first day of school.

WATCH Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey's interview with Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick

Interview with Pinellas County Schools Superintendent

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Sarasota Schools Superintendent Terry Connor ahead of the first day of school. LaGrone and Connor discussed the financial stress on schools and what it means for students, the population shift, as well as a bold new plan to put more students on a single campus.

WATCH Paul LaGrone's interview with Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor

One-on-One with Sarasota County School District Superintendent Terry Connor

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan sat down with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman ahead of the first day of school. Ryan and Chapman discussed his role as interim superintendent, the increase in student enrollment, staffing, safety/security in schools, and new policies.

WATCH Wendy Ryan's interview with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman

One-on-One with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman