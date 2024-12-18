Young Tampa girl spreads holiday joy to kids in need through annual tradition

TAMPA, Fla. — It all started when Kimber Papadopoulos watched the 1982 movie Annie, about the life of a young orphan.

When it ended, she asked her mom a question.

“I thought, like, are there actually people who don't get presents from Santa because they don't have parents,” said Kimber.

Learning that was true, Kimber’s next response was heartwarming.

“And she said, 'Well, I'd like to dedicate my birthday to those kids. Instead of receiving gifts this year for my birthday, can we have a toy drive instead?’ And that was five years ago,” said Amber Lelak, Kimber’s mom.

In that moment, “Kimbermas” was born and is now in its 5th year.

The celebration combines her birthday, which is the day after Christmas, with a house party with friends, family, and neighbors who all donate toys. Thanks to social media, even monetary donations started rolling in.

“This year we got a $1,000 donated to my mom's Venmo. And we just shopped til we dropped at Target,” explained Kimber.

“So, this isn't stuff you've bought? This is stuff people have brought in?” asked ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan.

“Right! None of these things we've even put a penny towards! A lot of these come from my colleagues all over the world. That's one of 4 bikes we have coming,” said Amber.

Then, all the gifts are delivered to the Joshua House, a local children's home where Amber volunteered as a teen.

“All the elves there know Kimber, and she's gotten to know all of them! And we just love what they do for those kids,” said Amber.

Every year Kimber hopes to fill even more cars with more donations.

“The first couple years, we only got one truck there. Last year, we got three trucks, and we're hoping this year, we'll have like to take 4 cars,” explained Kimber.

Meanwhile, her mom could not be prouder of her daughter and the tradition of “Kimbermas.”

''Every time, I just see her beam with joy when she tells the story. And every time a gift comes in, just the warmth that she feels, thinking about who will receive it, where it came from and all these people who love her and care about her and support her. It makes me feel amazing,” said Amber.