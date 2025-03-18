Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Mike O’Dell

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 17, the Lightning honored Mike O’Dell as the Lightning Community Hero.

For more than 20 years, O’Dell has been helping veterans in need.

He is the President of Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans. The nonprofit helps with shelter, transportation, food, clothing, and utilities ensuring those who served can live with dignity.

The Lightning Foundation presented O’Dell with a $50,000 grant which he’s giving to Veterans Helping Veterans so it can continue its mission.