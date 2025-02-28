Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Jovan McNeill

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on February 27, the Lightning honored Jovan McNeill who is dedicated to inspiring inner-city youth through the great outdoors and turning life skills into a lifetime of memories.

McNeill founded Cloud Nine Outdoors in 2015.

Through activities like hunting, fishing, camping, and more he provides kids with opportunities to build confidence, develop new skills, and gain an appreciation for the environment.

His nonprofit serves 200 students and parents annually through six different programs. Each offers hands-on learning that fosters resilience and personal growth.

The Lightning Foundation gave Jovan McNeill a $50,000 grant which he will use to help continue his mission.