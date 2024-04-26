One-on-one interview with Andrew Warren as he starts his re-election bid for State Attorney

Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 26, 2024

Nearly two years ago, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Warren fought DeSantis in court, and a federal appeals court ruled against DeSantis but did not reinstate Warren.

Warren is running for re-election for his old position.

He spoke one-on-one with ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone about whether he will prosecute abortion cases, his opponent, and more.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez will be in next week to discuss the issues and respond to Warren.

