- Nearly two years ago, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren.
- Warren fought DeSantis in court, and a federal appeals court ruled against DeSantis but did not reinstate Warren.
- Warren is running for re-election for his old position.
- He spoke one-on-one with ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone about whether he will prosecute abortion cases, his opponent, and more.
- State Attorney Suzy Lopez will be in next week to discuss the issues and respond to Warren.
One-on-one interview with Andrew Warren as he starts his re-election bid for State Attorney
Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 18:29:29-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.