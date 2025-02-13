Local women’s running group builds friendships, benefits mental health, & personal goals

DUNEDIN, Fla. — In 2020, as the Pandemic hit, Sonja Craparo decided to start a running club called the Dunedin Women Runners.

“Because of Covid, you know, people were Zoom fatigued, FaceTime fatigued. They weren't able to make that face-to-face, and this group kind of brought that all together,” said Sonja Craparo, founder of Dunedin Women Runners.

In just five years, she said they’ve gone from a handful of ladies to over 1000 participating, with all levels welcome.

“Every morning, when we do our circle, we make sure we recognize those that are new and tell us who you are and how long have you been running,” explained Craparo.

“I start my day most mornings with a run, and it just kind of kicks off the morning,” said Janae Havill, a member of the Dunedin Women Runners.

Havill has been running for 30 years. She has seven full marathons under her belt, including Boston and New York. She often hits the pavement seven days a week and is grateful to be training for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic with these other ladies.

“It is like a family. I mean, it's an amazing experience to be walking down the street and see this group of women in a circle, and they're all waving and smiling at you,” said Havill.

“It makes me feel good that I know that I've gotten out, got good endorphins in me. The stress is gone, and I'm starting the day feeling like I've already accomplished something,” said Deborah Carpenter, a member of the Dunedin Women Runners.

Carpenter moved here from Connecticut 10 years ago and trains four to five times per week. She’s looking forward to competing in the Gasparilla half marathon.

“For me, it's doing your own pace, and just you're running your own race at your own time. And just the accomplishment of finishing it, to me, that's, that's where my goal is,” explained Carpenter.

Lynn Gadue has been running for nine years and said it's really helped her both physically and mentally.

“I've lost weight. I'm stronger. I'm more confident,” explained Gadue. “I was working 60-80 hours a week, and that was just too much. So, one of the means by which I've been able to achieve that life balance has been to start running again.”

Gadue has run 10 half marathons and said she really enjoys competing in the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

“There's a lot of great energy out there. Everybody's, you know, cheering for you on your way through. Some of the runners are cheering for you as well,” said Gadue.

And these other women feel the same way.

“It's such a fun race. And how many races can you get done running and there's pirates that want to take your picture after at the finish line,” said Craparo.

“It's about your own adventure, and just coming out, being part of this, and you don't have to have a time, you don't have to be afraid, you don't have to be nervous,” explained Carpenter

“All those endorphins and just kind of keeping your body moving and your brain relaxed is a good place to be for stress,” said Havill.