Local students receive free books thanks to Give a Child a Book Campaign

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Last year, ABC Action News, ABC Action News viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund raised $22,000 through the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.

Now, thanks to all the generous donations, all of the students, more than 330 in total at Maximo Elementary School in St. Petersburg, get to pick out five free books to take home.

ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St Germain went to Maximo Elementary to have a conversation with the principal about the impact this has on students and to hear from the excited kids who chose their own books to take home.

“Throughout this week, every student at Maximo Elementary is going to get five free books,” said St. Germain.

“Every student. PreK through 5th,” said Dr. Ray Dudley, Principal of Maximo Elementary School.

“What does that mean for your school?” asked St. Germain.

“It’s phenomenal in the sense that no matter the age, we are starting them as young as possible and instilling in them the importance of just owning their education – starting with reading books,” said Dr. Dudley.

“I love to read books, and this one has a toy. I really love toys,” said Avery, a second grader at Maximo Elementary School.

“What does community support do for a school like Maximo?” asked St. Germain.

“I think it’s the greatest equalizer. For a school like Maximo, understanding the conditions that our students live with every day, having those not just within the school, but outside the school provide support to Maximo, gives our kids a chance,” said Dr. Dudley.

“What are some of the conditions?” asked St. Germain.

“Well, we have some families that are homeless, over 60 that are homeless. We have families that are struggling to pay rent with the way things are going,” said Dr. Dudley.

“Is it pretty cool that you’re getting free books today?” St. Germain asked the students.

“Yes, it makes me happy to know I can get free books from the book fair,” said Chase, a fourth grader at Maximo.

He continued, “Because I can read the comics when I’m bored and when I want to read because I love reading."

“Awesome! Because there are all sorts of people who have different opinions and some people like Bluey stuff. Some people like stuff with comedy like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and I think it’s cool that they have all different sections and stuff, not just one stuff for certain people,” said Jackson, a fourth grader at Maximo.

The free books for the students, thanks to the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, don’t end this week. All the students will also have the opportunity to pick out five more books in May, right before summer vacation.