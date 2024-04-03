Local rescue returns cat to Missouri after owner loses pet during Florida vacation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Benson, the cat, is finally on his way back home.

His owner, Cherly, brought him with her while visiting friends in Dover in January. But Benson slipped his leash while on a walk.

Cherly searched for him for two months, but she had to return home to Missouri without Benson. And as you can imagine, she was heartbroken.

“She exhausted all options until she had to return back to home,” explained Justine with Professional Pets Florida.

A few weeks ago, the Pet Resource Center contacted Justine. They had Benson and knew who his owner was because of his microchip.

They also knew Justine’s organization offers Nanny Flights, where they reunite pets with their owners.

“It was one of those things where I am like, this is why I do what I do,” said Justine.

Justine was Benson’s caretaker from St. Pete/Clearwater International Airport all the way to Kansas City, Missouri.

“We have landed in KC. We are minutes away from reuniting Benson with his Mama,” said Justine.

Professional Pets Florida

A happy ending, more than 12 hundred miles in the making.

“Thank you so much. I’ve missed him,” said Cherly.

“It is something I will remember forever. Her smiling face seeing him and knowing they were reunited. Incredible,” said Justine.

You can learn more about Professional Pets Florida here.