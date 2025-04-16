Gulfport nonprofit enriches lives, offers freedom for everyone to be themselves

GULFPORT, Fla. — When young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities get to be 18 to 22 years old, they often “age out” of continued education.

But for the last decade, the nonprofit group, “My Project Free,” has been providing services in Gulfport.

“It's been a really great opportunity for me to meet new friends and really come out of my shell and try different, like, artistic things that I didn't have a chance to do before,” said Isabella Vitale.

Isabella has Autism and “aged out” of her special needs high school. That’s when she found Project Free.

“Like here, they really like they don't treat us like we have disabilities, and they treat us like we're just people. And I really like it here,” said Isabella.

“There was such a need. There's such a need for our population to actually be challenged and learn. And we wanted to raise the bar on programs that are out there,” said Sharon Vanderlinde.

Sharon’s daughter Lauren has Down Syndrome, and she said she started Project Free to improve Lauren’s quality of life, build her confidence, and further her talent as a drummer. They even formed a band called “Solar Flare.”

“I think the thought of being able to actually play in a band! She'd never had that opportunity. She's been performing and taking lessons. And blowing out my windows in my house for years and years and years. But nobody would audition her because she had Down Syndrome,” explained Sharon.

Now Lauren performs with the band in public a couple times a month.

“I come into work every day. I clock in and out. And I got a lot of friends that I support,” said Lauren.

“It's a different experience when you become close with the people that you teach because they just, like, respect everything you have to say and want to hear from you and want to see how you're doing. It just, it's a very beautiful experience,” said Audrey Short.

Audrey is the musical and art director, and said teaching students with different needs can be challenging.

“It helps me in my everyday life to just be able to explain it. Okay, that's not working. Let me try this way, until I see it click,” explained Audrey.

She also teaches all forms of art including drawing and painting. The students also learn how to do pottery and even sanding.

And Audrey pushes her students to improve and thrive.

“I look at you guys as professionals. I believe in you. So sometimes I'm a little hard on them too, you know. Because I know that they're capable and I know that they will take it seriously. They don't want to disappoint me, you know? They want me to be proud of them,” explained Audrey.

“The most rewarding thing for me is to watch them blossom. And that's what I want them to do. Experience the world through art, and music, and friendship,” said Sharon.

And those friendships are priceless.

“It's really nice because I feel like we're all kind of a family here, and I really, like, appreciate that I get to come here every day,” said Isabella.

