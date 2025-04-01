Food pantry at McDonald Elementary in Hillsborough County helps students and families in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — As we continue our Food for Families initiative, we want to examine a problem affecting many students in our community: food insecurity.

Statistics show that one in five children in our state faces hunger daily.

Locally, a collective effort is underway to tackle the issue head-on, one grocery cart at a time!

ABC Action News anchor Andrew Kinsey goes to McDonald Elementary School to take us inside a food pantry that is helping families in need.

Food pantry at school in Hillsborough County