Food pantry at McDonald Elementary in Hillsborough County helps students and families in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — As we continue our Food for Families initiative, we want to examine a problem affecting many students in our community: food insecurity.
Statistics show that one in five children in our state faces hunger daily.
Locally, a collective effort is underway to tackle the issue head-on, one grocery cart at a time!
ABC Action News anchor Andrew Kinsey goes to McDonald Elementary School to take us inside a food pantry that is helping families in need.
Watch full report from Andrew Kinsey
Food pantry at school in Hillsborough County
