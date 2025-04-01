Watch Now
Food pantry at McDonald Elementary in Hillsborough County helps students and families in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — As we continue our Food for Families initiative, we want to examine a problem affecting many students in our community: food insecurity.

Statistics show that one in five children in our state faces hunger daily.

Locally, a collective effort is underway to tackle the issue head-on, one grocery cart at a time!

ABC Action News anchor Andrew Kinsey goes to McDonald Elementary School to take us inside a food pantry that is helping families in need.

ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott spoke with experts about this year's spring pollen season and how last year's hurricanes may be increasing the amount of pollen now.

Allergies on the rise as pollen persists

