Crossword puzzle gala helps benefit Voices of Hope for Aphasia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aphasia is an acquired language disorder that can impact the way a person speaks, understands, reads and writes. But it does not impact intelligence.

“It’s as if I dropped you into the middle of a country where you don’t know the language. You’re not any less intelligent. You just have a disruption of language,” explained Debbie Yones, program director for Voices of Hope for Aphasia.

That is how Vicki Walton and Bob Russell are impacted. Both suffered strokes, but Russell endured his at just 46 years old.

“I found this organization that would help me,” said Russell.

Today, both are members of Voice of Hope for Aphasia. They can engage in group activities and games that exercise the brain and help their overall quality of life.

“Do you think this helps?” asked ABC Action News anchor James Tully.

“Mentally, as far as I’m concerned,” explained Bob.

Voices of Hope is preparing for its big fundraiser called “Word Play.” It is a night of games that all of the members do daily like word searches, brain teasers, and crosswords.

Bob’s favorite is a crossword puzzle. He does them anytime and anywhere he can.

“A crossword puzzle, um... in the bathroom, you know,” said Bob.

“You got use up that time somehow,” said James Tully.

“The rest of us use language so naturally without thinking about it and doing crossword puzzles. But in the blink of an eye, that can be taken away from you, so we use that as the opportunity to bring in and raise awareness about aphasia,” said Debbie.

Two Tampa Bay Rays pitchers, Colin Poche and Pete Fairbanks will be a part of “Word Play” this year.

Both were recently featured in an ESPN article that detailed their obsession with the New York Times Crossword Puzzle. They play it every day and have for the past five years.

Pete Fairbanks told ABC Action News he solved one of the daily puzzles the other night in under 10 minutes.

"Anytime that you can use something that is universally known and support something that is an affliction to some of the population, that is something I am more than happy to get behind and participate in,” said Pete Fairbanks, Rays reliever.

“Word Play” is taking place on Thursday, June 6, at Banquet Masters in Clearwater. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.