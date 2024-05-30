Artificial intelligence being used to help before, during, and after hurricane season

Hurricane season is underway June 1 and now new technology is being used in hurricane preparedness.

KPMG, a tax and audit advisory service in the Tampa Bay area, is partnering with The Department of Emergency Management to use artificial intelligence to sift through mountains of paperwork.

They say that will ensure different municipalities are not only prepared to deal with a bad storm, but to also expedite the recovery process.

ABC Action News anchor James Tully spoke with Chad Poppell with KPMG.

He understands that AI and machine learning can make some people nervous, but says that in this case, the AI is only providing a helping hand that will hopefully save countless hours of work.

“As a firm, we believe that the human being has to be the pilot, so the AI helps sift through information, and as more cases get developed and folks get more comfortable with applications you need the human being, and that’s what we build into our engagement when it’s being used,” explained Chad Poppell, KPMG Tallahassee.

One example of how this would be used is handling invoices from contractors after a storm. It would make sure there are no abnormalities or bad actors trying to scam people or the state of Florida out of money.