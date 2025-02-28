A Man of First: George Edgecomb’s wife reflects on his legacy, community impact

- George Edgecomb was a man of man first.
- He was the first Black Assistant State Attorney and the first Black Judge in Hillsborough County.
- Tragically Judge Edgecomb died of Leukemia at age 33, just three years after he was appointed to the bench.
- His legacy however lives on as his name now appears on the front of the courthouse on Twiggs Street and through his high school sweetheart and wife Doretha, as she continues to share stories about him.
- ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Doretha to discuss Judge Edgecomb’s legacy, life, and what he would think of society today.
ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska heads to Weedon Island, which has a rich history that dates back more than 12,000 years. During that time, it was home to Indigenous populations, a movie studio, an airport, a safe haven for bootleggers during prohibition, and so much more. Today, the preserve protects this wide diversity of natural and cultural resources for current and future generations.
Florida's Prehistoric People Revealed: A tour of Weedon Island Preserve