A Man of First: George Edgecomb’s wife reflects on his legacy, community impact

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska heads to Weedon Island, which has a rich history that dates back more than 12,000 years. During that time, it was home to Indigenous populations, a movie studio, an airport, a safe haven for bootleggers during prohibition, and so much more. Today, the preserve protects this wide diversity of natural and cultural resources for current and future generations.

Florida's Prehistoric People Revealed: A tour of Weedon Island Preserve