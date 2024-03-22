12-month pharmacy tech program offered at Brewster Technical College

TAMPA, Fla. — After 22 years in the industry, Mike Slone decided it was time to step away from the pharmacy and into a teaching role.

“I was honestly tired of seeing some of the product that is out there, and I wanted to put better techs out there. It seemed like a lot of techs didn’t really care,” said Slone.

Slone is now the lead instructor for Brewster Technical College’s pharmacy technician program.

“My instructor, you can see his passion for it, and I want to have the same passion,” said Jayla Smith, who just started the program.

The program at Brewster lasts 12 months, has a tuition cost of $4,700 and promises an entry-level salary of at least $35,000 with room to grow.

“Some of the curriculum can be hard; it comes with it. You have to learn to be able to do it,” said Smith.

Being a pharmacy tech is a lot more than standing behind a counter and sorting pills.

“I always joke and say that pharmacies don’t run without technicians, and I have a lot of pharmacists that will back me on that because we are really the heart of the pharmacy,” explained Slone.

Smith aspires to work in a hospital setting and feels confident that, by this time next year, she will have her foot in the door of the industry and two very proud parents.

“I’m following my dreams, and I’m going after what I want. I set a goal and I am working towards that goal. I know they are proud of me,” said Smith.

Brewster Tech is hosting an open house on Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m. There, you can learn more about the pharmacy tech program as well as other programs the school offers.

You can learn more about Brewster Technical College here.