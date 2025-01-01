Nation's collegiate best "dive" into the new year at Skydive City in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla — No better way to kick off the new year than jumping out of a plane at 14,000 feet. That’s what 88 collegiate skydivers from across the country were doing at Skydive City in Zephyrhills. It was all part of the United States Parachute Association's National Collegiate Championships.

One after another students took turns dropping out of the sky, many of them have been dreaming about this moment for years.

“I grew up going to football games at West Point, and I saw the team jumping into the stadium for football games and I looked up and I said, 'I have to do that,”' said Teresa Metz of West Point.

The majority of these competitors are from our service academies. The Army, Navy and Air Force, all bringing out the best in one another.

“They come in and they enjoy all the competitions, they are in multiple disciplines, so it’s absolutely fascinating and it’s wonderful to see all the schools connecting,” said Amanda Owens, with the United States Parachute Association.

They are judged on a series of team and individual jumps, focusing on everything from formations to speed to accuracy.

“We’ll have four jumps, and we’ll try to land on the target as close as we can, so it’s a lot of fun,” said Metz.

For these seniors, it can be an emotional trip through the clouds.

“I landed and I started crying because it’s the last time I’m going to be jumping with my teammates wearing Navy gear, so it means a lot,” said Mary Root a senior at the Naval Academy.

It’s also a big event for Skydive City and Zephyrhills. Drop zones across the country submit bids for this heavily desired competition which moves to a different city each year.

“For the Tampa Bay area, and such a growing population, it’s such a huge opportunity for us to host a competition like this because we are able to grow, showcase our facilities and our positive staff and everyone working here,” said Kyle Salvato with Skydive City.

From the reaction of these students, it’s going to be tough to find better weather or a better view.

“It’s just so cool to be out here, this is one of the coolest drop zones that we’ve been at, we are so close to the beach, so it’s just a blast to be out here,” said Chase Powers with the Air Force Academy.

While the jump may only take a few minutes, the memories will last a lifetime.

“It feels really freeing and you enjoy life, you appreciate what you have, it’s a really beautiful feeling,” said Metz.