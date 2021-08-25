Olympus Pools threatens to sue more than 100 customers over unpaid bills a month after losing state license

TAMPA, Fla. — A month after Olympus Pools lost its state license and shut its doors the company is threatening to sue more than 100 customers if they don't pay outstanding balances in the next 30 days.

Attorneys for Olympus Pools the subject of an I-Team investigation is demanding Olympus Customers pay thousands of thousands of dollars within the next 30 days or face a lawsuit.

I-Team investigator Jackie Callaway obtained a copy of the letter. In some cases, the notice has been sent to homeowners who say Olympus Pools never finished their project. Others are facing liens from subcontractors who claim Olympus never paid them for work and materials.

The letter from the Peterson Law Group in New Smyrna reads in part, "This letter is not unique. It is being sent to more than 100 current and former customers who have chosen to breach their contracts with Olympus and stop payment... The purpose of this letter is to demand fair compensation for your breach of contract and or stopped payment to Olympus...."

The owner of Olympus Pools has yet to return our call seeking comment.