Help for Olympus Pools Customers: Pasco County waives permit fees and gives tips on completing job

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Building officials announced they are jumping in to offer assistance to Olympus Pools customers. The move comes a week after the company announced it was surrendering its license to state regulators, leaving hundreds of customers with unfinished pools.

I-Team Investigator Jackie Callaway dug through permit data earlier this month and uncovered that the company didn't complete construction of about 400 pools in Pasco.

County building officials said they are waiving all permitting fees for Olympus Pools customers through December 31, 2021. A webpage has been created to help homeowners who plan to cancel or transfer their permits to another contractor.

Olympus Pools customers have three options for open pool permits:

Oversee the project yourself

Hire a new, licensed pool contractor

Cancel your pool permit

To choose an option, fill out this form and e-mail it to: BCS@MyPasco.net.

"We hope this action will help reduce the financial burden on our customers who choose to seek other permitting options," the county said in a statement on its website.

Last week state regulators issued a final order against Olympus Pool's owner James Staten. It calls for a $1.4 million fine if he ever applies for a contractor's license. The order also provides for restitution for 170 of the company's customers.

