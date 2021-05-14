Olympus Pools now under criminal investigation

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — The subject of an ongoing I-team investigation, Olympus Pools, is now the focus of a criminal investigation.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed their economic crimes unit is looking into complaints involving money taken and work not being done. I-Team Investigator Jackie Callaway first exposed dozens of complaints involving Olympus Pools earlier this year.
Dozens of frustrated homeowners contacted Jackie, saying they had paid tens of thousands of dollars and were stuck with eye sores and bug-filled pits in their back yard.
The company told the I-team it would halt all sales and focus on the existing projects. The owner James Staten blamed COVID-related delays for taking so long to get projects completed. The company returned to a number of job sites and paid several subcontractors after the I-team started asking questions.
The sheriff’s office said it is actively investigating fraud-related complaints against Olympus and is asking anyone with information to come forward.