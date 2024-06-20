Publix issues recall for meat products sold at Sarasota County store

VENICE, Fla. — Publix issued a voluntary recall of certain ground beef products produced at the store in the Jacaranda Commons Shopping Center in Venice on June 18, 2024. Products sold on or before June 18th are not included in the single-store recall.

The grocery chain said select batches of ground beef are being recalled due to the potential presence of "foreign material" in them.

The company said any ground meats with the specific sell-by dates should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund.

The recall includes certain ground chuck, ground beef, ground sirloin, and burger products with sell-by dates between June 19th and June 28th. For a complete list of the recalled products, click here.

No other Publix products or store locations are affected by the voluntary recall, Publix said.

Customers with more questions should call Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227.